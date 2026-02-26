Watch Live
CHILD HIT BY VAN Young Child Hit by Van in Lower Earley Shocker

A young child was struck by a van in Lower Earley, Reading, at around 5.30pm...

Published: 11:27 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:27 pm February 26, 2026

A young child was struck by a van in Lower Earley, Reading, at around 5.30pm this evening.

Emergency Services Launch Investigation

 

 

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Details on the child’s injuries remain unknown as authorities continue to assess the scene.

 

Waiting for Updates on Child’s Condition

Residents and witnesses are anxiously awaiting further information from police. Thames Valley Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

