A young child was struck by a van in Lower Earley, Reading, at around 5.30pm this evening.

Emergency Services Launch Investigation

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Details on the child’s injuries remain unknown as authorities continue to assess the scene.

Waiting for Updates on Child’s Condition

Residents and witnesses are anxiously awaiting further information from police. Thames Valley Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

