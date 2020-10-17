Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who may have witnessed a fatal collision on the A29.

Officers would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a small dark coloured vehicle which was travelling on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, near Slindon, around 2.57pm on Wednesday (14 October).

Police believe the occupants of the vehicle may have witnessed a collision between a black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Vectra which were both travelling northeast towards Whiteways Roundabout. The Aprilia then collided into a Ford Transit which was parked in a layby on the opposite carriageway.

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a 50-year-old man from Hampshire – was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall – a 30-year-old man from Storrington – was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you are the driver of the dark coloured vehicle or witnessed the collision please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Redman.