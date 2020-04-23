Two people charged following theft of Personal Protective Equipment at Epsom General Hospital

A 64 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman from Worcester Park in London have been charged following an investigation into theft at Epsom General Hospital on Dorking Road.

The hospital alerted police to the thefts which are believed to have taken place on a number of occasions between January and April. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gloves and masks, and food donations were taken.

Stephen Fuller of Buckland Way has been charged with theft by an employee and Christine Dolan of Buckland Way has been charged with handling stolen goods. They have been remanded to appear via video link at Guildford Magistrates Court today (Thursday 23 April).