The Southwark Police have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Malkhaz, a 52-year-old individual who has been reported missing from Walworth, Southwark.

Malkhaz was last seen on the evening of February 19th at 7:15 pm. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black anorak and green trousers. Additionally, he has a distinctive tattoo of a horse’s head on his shoulder.

Concerns for Malkhaz’s welfare are growing, prompting the police to urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the authorities by calling 101 and quoting reference number 6586/20FEB24 if they have any relevant information that could assist in locating Malkhaz.

The Southwark Police expressed gratitude for any assistance provided by the community in helping to locate Malkhaz and ensure his safe return home.