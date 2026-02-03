Watch Live

Britain's Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing

  Updated: 12:05
  3 February 2026

Britain’s youngest female double murderer, Lorraine Thorpe, is set for a fresh parole hearing in February 2026, the Parole Board has confirmed.

Gruesome Suffolk Murders Shock the Nation

Thorpe was just 15 when she brutally killed her father, Desmond Thorpe, 43, and Rosalyn Hunt, 41, in Suffolk back in 2009. Alongside her accomplice, Paul Clarke, 41, the horrific case revealed disturbing details at the Old Bailey. Ms Hunt endured terrifying torture, including attacks with a cheese grater and salt poured into her wounds. Days later, they murdered Mr Thorpe after he threatened to alert the police.

Life Sentence with Parole Eligibility

Convicted in 2010, Thorpe received a life sentence with a minimum 14-year term. She first became eligible for parole in August 2023, but now faces another crucial hearing in February 2026.

Parole Board Focuses on Public Safety

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.”

The upcoming hearing will be held behind closed doors, with a verdict expected within 14 days.

