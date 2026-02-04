On Saturday, 1 February 2026, British Airways Flight BA812 sparked a mid-air emergency scare as it made its final approach to Copenhagen Airport (CPH).

Squawk 7700! Airbus A319 Signals General Emergency

The Airbus A319, registered G-EUPU, was flying from London Heathrow to Copenhagen when the crew hit the panic button. They transmitted a Squawk 7700 — the universal code for a general emergency — just moments before landing on runway 12.

Safe Landing Amid Swift Emergency Response

The plane touched down safely at around 12:55 PM local time. Multiple fire and rescue vehicles were waiting on the taxiway, ready to leap into action as a precaution.

Passengers Unharmed, Technical Glitch Suspected

After a brief inspection, the aircraft was escorted to the gate. All passengers disembarked normally via the airbridge, with no reported injuries. Although the exact technical issue remains under wraps, BA has delayed the return flight to London while engineers conduct thorough checks.

History Repeats?

This incident echoes a more severe episode at Copenhagen in July 2022. Back then, British Airways Flight BA820’s Airbus A320 caught fire in one engine upon landing, forcing an emergency evacuation on the tarmac.

Stay tuned: We’ll update you with the official cause once the investigation wraps up.