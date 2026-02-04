Watch Live

EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen

  • Updated: 07:19
  • , 4 February 2026

On Saturday, 1 February 2026, British Airways Flight BA812 sparked a mid-air emergency scare as it made its final approach to Copenhagen Airport (CPH).

Squawk 7700! Airbus A319 Signals General Emergency

The Airbus A319, registered G-EUPU, was flying from London Heathrow to Copenhagen when the crew hit the panic button. They transmitted a Squawk 7700 — the universal code for a general emergency — just moments before landing on runway 12.

Safe Landing Amid Swift Emergency Response

The plane touched down safely at around 12:55 PM local time. Multiple fire and rescue vehicles were waiting on the taxiway, ready to leap into action as a precaution.

Passengers Unharmed, Technical Glitch Suspected

After a brief inspection, the aircraft was escorted to the gate. All passengers disembarked normally via the airbridge, with no reported injuries. Although the exact technical issue remains under wraps, BA has delayed the return flight to London while engineers conduct thorough checks.

History Repeats?

This incident echoes a more severe episode at Copenhagen in July 2022. Back then, British Airways Flight BA820’s Airbus A320 caught fire in one engine upon landing, forcing an emergency evacuation on the tarmac.

Stay tuned: We’ll update you with the official cause once the investigation wraps up.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 21.14.04
KAREN Ex-BBC Star Jan Leeming Slams The Pig at Bridge Place Over Noisy Kids
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 12.47.57
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 12.11.44
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 12.04.12
TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham

Must READ

HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role

More For You

NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod

More From UK News in Pictures

PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim
MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years

More From UKNIP

TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster