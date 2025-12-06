Tragic scenes at Charlton FC yesterday as beloved fan Norman Barker, famously known as “Headphones Norm,” suffered a serious medical episode during the match and sadly passed away.

Match Postponed Amid Heartbreak

Witnesses described the moment as truly heartbreaking. In light of the tragedy, the game was immediately postponed, leaving fans and players in shock.

Tributes Pour In for Norman

Fans and the club alike have expressed deep sorrow. One supporter said, “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.”

RIP Norman. You’ll be sorely missed.