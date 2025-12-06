Watch Live

BREAKING

TRAGIC SCENE First Picture Charlton FC Mourns ‘Headphones Norm’

  • Updated: 19:51
  • , 6 December 2025
Charlton FC Mourns 'Headphones Norm'

Tragic scenes at Charlton FC yesterday as beloved fan Norman Barker, famously known as “Headphones Norm,” suffered a serious medical episode during the match and sadly passed away.

Match Postponed Amid Heartbreak

Witnesses described the moment as truly heartbreaking. In light of the tragedy, the game was immediately postponed, leaving fans and players in shock.

Tributes Pour In for Norman

Fans and the club alike have expressed deep sorrow. One supporter said, “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.”

RIP Norman. You’ll be sorely missed.

Recommended for you

Devizes Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Two Years
BANGED UP Devizes Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Two Years
Travellers Beware: Rogue Bristol Airport Parking Firms Under Police Siege
ROGUE TRADERS Travellers Beware: Rogue Bristol Airport Parking Firms Under Police Siege
City of London Police Constable Dismissed Over Inappropriate Conduct Towards Female Trainees
SHOCKING CRIME Officer Resigned Before Shocking Crimes Came to Light
Father Arrested Over Daughter’s Death 14 Years After Tragic Injury
MURDER CHARGE Father Arrested Over Daughter’s Death 14 Years After Tragic Injury

Must READ

Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
DO NOT APPROACH Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
Shock and Outrage as Lifesaving Defibrillator Stolen in Morden
SCUMBAGS Shock and Outrage as Lifesaving Defibrillator Stolen in Morden
Powerful 7.0 Quake Rocks Alaska-Canada Border Wilderness Powerful 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Remote Alaska-Canada Border
MAJOR QUAKE Powerful 7.0 Quake Rocks Alaska-Canada Border Wilderness Powerful 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Remote Alaska-Canada Border
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse

BREAKING

MAJOR BLAZE Brighouse’s Iconic Ritz Ballroom Engulfed in Flames – Firefighters Battle Blaze
Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
POLICE VERY CONCERNED Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
Dorset Police Officers Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct Over Offensive WhatsApp Messages
TRAGIC END Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Several Cars in Tragic Night-Time Crash
Charlton FC Mourns 'Headphones Norm'

BREAKING

TRAGIC SCENE First Picture Charlton FC Mourns ‘Headphones Norm’
Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
KNIFE ATTACK Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run
MANHUNT Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run

More For You

Sharp Rise in Drink and Drug-Driving Tragedies
THINK AGAIN Sharp Rise in Drink and Drug-Driving Tragedies
Devon Man Locked Up for Sexual Activity with Child
LOCKED UP Devon Man Locked Up for Sexual Activity with Child
Girl, 13, ‘Gang Raped’ in Paris KFC Toilets – Four Men Arrested
KFC RAPE ATTACK Four Arrested Over Horrific Attack on Teen
Have You Seen Missing Portsmouth Man John Colbourn?
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Portsmouth Man John Colbourn?

More From UK News in Pictures

Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton
Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
BODY FOUND Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
SNATCHED Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
FOUR ARRESTED Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation
DESPERATE EFFORTS Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation
HOT WHEELS M25 Chaos: Car Fire Sparks Mile-Long Delays in Essex
Bonnie Blue Explains Why She’s Not Divorcing Estranged Husband Despite Split
BANG BUS RAIDED Adult Star Bonnie Blue Busted in Bali Porn Raid
Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich
Charlton Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Halts Match Against Portsmouth
FATAL ENDING Charlton Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Halts Match Against Portsmouth
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
LIFE CHANGING Man Hurt in Early Morning St James Street Incident
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen in Gillingham
FIND LESLEY Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen in Gillingham
Food Fight Shuts Tower of London
FOOLISH Food Fight Shuts Tower of London
Gloucester Man Guilty of Murder in Shocking Bedford Street Knife Attack
KNIFE ATTACK Gloucester Man Guilty of Murder in Shocking Bedford Street Knife Attack
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone
HORROR CRASH Woman Critically Injured in Horror Crash on Swanley’s London Road
COMMUNITY REELING Chaos at Christmas Prep: Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Guadeloupe
UK’s Most Wanted: Meet the Dangerous Fugitives on the NCA’s Radar
UK’s Most Wanted: Meet the Dangerous Fugitives on the NCA’s Radar

More From UKNIP

Hit-and-Run Horror in Fazakerley: 81-Year-Old Woman Killed
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Hit-and-Run Horror in Fazakerley: 81-Year-Old Woman Killed
Ex-Doctor Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges at Midlands Hospitals
COMPLEX INVESIGATION Ex-Doctor Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges at Midlands Hospitals
Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Trapping Teen on Flatmate App
FLAT MATE Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Trapping Teen on Flatmate App
Reform UK Nets Record £9 Million Crypto Donation
LABOUR RALLY SUPPORT Reform UK Nets Record £9 Million Crypto Donation