A Doncaster drug dealer has been locked up for over six years after cops found a holdall packed with £40,000 worth of drugs during a routine patrol.

Operation Fortify Snaps Up Dealer and Accomplice

Officers from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify were on patrol in Hyde Park when they spotted 21-year-old Elliot Bucknall carrying a bag towards a black Land Rover on Somerset Road. Bucknall handed the holdall to an accomplice and tried to slip away, but police quickly called for backup.

The accomplice was stopped and arrested. Inside the bag, officers found roughly £40,000 of cocaine, £3,000 of heroin, and nearly £5,000 in cash.

Bucknall Caught and Convicted

Bucknall initially made a run for it but was soon caught. Forensic evidence tied him to the drugs and the holdall. Facing the mountain of proof, he pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences.

The Theobald Avenue man admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges, including driving while disqualified, without insurance, and failing to stop.

Jail for Over Six Years, Driving Ban for Bucknall

At Sheffield Crown Court on January 28, Bucknall was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars. He was also banned from driving for 13 months.

Accomplice Still On The Run

The accomplice, charged with drug dealing, handling criminal property, and carrying a knife in public, failed to show up in court. Police have issued a warrant and are hunting him down.