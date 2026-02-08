Border Force officers struck a major blow against illegal firearms smuggling at Dover. A man has been charged after a staggering 55 loaded Glock pistols and 500 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in his van.

Huge Haul Discovered in Van Spare Tyres

Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers stopped a Mercedes Sprinter van at the port of Dover, Kent. The driver, Petar Velikov Petrov, 58, from Varna, Bulgaria, attempted to sneak the deadly cargo into the UK.

The Glock 19 pistols were cleverly concealed inside two spare tyres. In total, 500 live bullets were also recovered during the search.

Man Charged and Brought to Court

Petar Petrov has been charged with smuggling firearms and ammunition. On Friday, he appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court, facing serious firearms offences.

Authorities Praise Teamwork in Stopping Threat

“This is a massive haul of illegal firearms and ammunition and very significant levels of harm have no doubt been prevented by this brilliant detection,” said Tracey Gasson, NCA Operations Manager. “Firearms crime in the UK is among the lowest in the world, but the criminal demand for guns continues. We continue to work with partners at home, such as Border Force, and international law enforcement to tackle this threat.”