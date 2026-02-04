A convicted drug dealer has been hit with a massive £393,363.77 repayment order – or face another four years behind bars.

Curtis Clark’s Tough New Deadline

Curtis Clark, 25, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing. The court ruled he must pay nearly £400,000 within three months or serve extra prison time. Clark was originally jailed for 65 months last August after confessing to running a Class A and B drug ring and laundering dirty money.

Drug Empire Busted

Clark was linked to an organised crime gang distributing vast quantities of drugs across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

November 2024 raids on his home and other properties in Whitkirk uncovered: £270,000 cash Two cars Designer clothes Three Rolex watches worth £100,000



Police Crackdown on Crime Profits