NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos

  • Updated: 09:43
  • , 11 December 2025
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos

Furious customers in Poole have forced parcel giant Evri to axe several couriers following a flood of complaints about missing and mixed-up deliveries.

Parcels vanish, wrong doorsteps suffer

The culprits were drivers working for a third-party partner, whom Evri has now dropped. Local residents took to Facebook, flooding a group called “EVRI Victims Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch” with horror stories. Common gripes included parcels marked as delivered but nowhere to be found, and proof-of-delivery snaps showing black screens or someone else’s front doorstep.

Shock stories pile up

  • One woman’s parcel vanished despite being officially “delivered”.
  • Another had seven parcels dumped on her doorstep – seven! Only one belonged to her.

MP demands action ahead of Christmas

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan stepped in, writing straight to Evri’s CEO Martijn de Lange, demanding urgent fixes. He said, “I’ve heard from many residents about parcels going missing or being delivered to the wrong address. With Christmas coming up, this has caused real stress as people struggle to replace items or cover the costs in time.”

Evri responds with swift action

An Evri spokesperson said, “Following an investigation, we took immediate action with our delivery partner to remove the couriers in question. We apologise to those affected.”

