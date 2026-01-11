Four people have died and five others were taken to hospital following a devastating two-car collision in Bolton in the early hours of this morning.

The fatal crash happened at around 12.45am on Wigan Road, involving a Citroën C4 Picasso private hire vehicle and a red Seat Leon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after residents reported hearing a “very loud bang”, with witnesses describing officers and paramedics performing CPR on injured passengers at the roadside.

Four confirmed dead

Police have confirmed that both drivers were killed, along with two passengers travelling in the Seat Leon.

A further five passengers were taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

A large cordon remained in place throughout the morning as officers from Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit began a detailed forensic examination of the scene.

Images from Wigan Road showed both vehicles severely damaged, with the front end of one car almost completely destroyed as recovery teams removed the wreckage.

Police chase rumours dismissed

Rumours circulating on social media suggesting the crash followed a police pursuit were firmly denied.

Ayyub Patel, councillor for the Rumworth ward, said he had spoken directly with officers.

“I have spoken directly with officers, who have confirmed that no police or other authorities were involved. This was an unfortunate and deeply distressing incident, resulting in fatalities and a number of injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected, and my thoughts remain with all those impacted. I ask the community to allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid speculation during this difficult time.”

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Local residents spoke of scenes of panic and devastation in the immediate aftermath.

One witness said:

“I heard the loudest bang and I saw them doing CPR on the person who was in the car accident. I saw the taxi driver’s passenger, a woman, get out of the taxi, and there were two other people in the taxi unconscious.”

Another described the scene simply as “an absolute mess”.

Police appeal for witnesses

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said:

“At around 12.45am, officers attended Wigan Road, Bolton, where a red Seat Leon was travelling along the road and collided with a Citroën C4 Picasso. The driver of the Seat and two passengers have tragically died following the collision. The driver of the Citroën was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Five injured passengers have been taken to hospital, where they are currently being treated. A scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the Seat Leon prior to the collision, saw the crash itself, or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Information can be passed directly to police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 111, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.