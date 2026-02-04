Watch Live

CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role

  • Updated: 06:12
  • , 4 February 2026

 

Three Years Inside for Jones-Ebanks

Kamarley Jones-Ebanks, 23, has been slapped with a three-year prison sentence for his role as a key player in a ruthless county lines drug operation. The gang pushed crack cocaine across Hatfield, sparking a major police crackdown.

Police Raid Uncovers Crack Cocaine Operation

Back in July 2025, Hertfordshire police’s County Lines Investigation Unit smashed a drug hub in Hitchin linked to the gang. Jones-Ebanks, from Highover Way, was arrested during the raid, ending his reign in the violent drug network.

Guilty Plea Leads to Prison

At St Albans Crown Court on 29 January, Jones-Ebanks pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs. The judge handed him a firm three-year sentence, sending a strong message to county lines dealers in the area.

Police Urge Public to Help Fight County Lines

“This operation targets a long-running Hatfield drug line supplying crack cocaine,” said Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell from the Serious and Organised Crime Command. “Jones-Ebanks was a key figure in this violent, organised crime group. These gangs pose a serious threat to our communities. We rely on public information to dismantle them. No tip is too small.”

Spot Drug Crime? Here’s How to Report It

Recommended for you

s960_Mags_court_image_960x640-4
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.26.28
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 06.52.19
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
IMG_1723
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search

Must READ

CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim

More For You

URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DIRTY BAG Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Trip to Visit Jeffrey Epstein Just 48 Hours After His Jail Release

More From UK News in Pictures

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester
TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod
TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital

More From UKNIP

DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline