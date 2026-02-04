Three Years Inside for Jones-Ebanks

Kamarley Jones-Ebanks, 23, has been slapped with a three-year prison sentence for his role as a key player in a ruthless county lines drug operation. The gang pushed crack cocaine across Hatfield, sparking a major police crackdown.

Police Raid Uncovers Crack Cocaine Operation

Back in July 2025, Hertfordshire police’s County Lines Investigation Unit smashed a drug hub in Hitchin linked to the gang. Jones-Ebanks, from Highover Way, was arrested during the raid, ending his reign in the violent drug network.

Guilty Plea Leads to Prison

At St Albans Crown Court on 29 January, Jones-Ebanks pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs. The judge handed him a firm three-year sentence, sending a strong message to county lines dealers in the area.

Police Urge Public to Help Fight County Lines

“This operation targets a long-running Hatfield drug line supplying crack cocaine,” said Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell from the Serious and Organised Crime Command. “Jones-Ebanks was a key figure in this violent, organised crime group. These gangs pose a serious threat to our communities. We rely on public information to dismantle them. No tip is too small.”

Spot Drug Crime? Here’s How to Report It