FULL EVACUATION Major Incident at M&S Charlton: 35 Treated After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak

  • Updated: 13:54
  • , 16 December 2025

 

Emergency services swooped on an M&S store in Charlton following reports of a suspected carbon monoxide leak this morning. Police, firefighters, and paramedics rushed the scene as a “major incident” was declared, with at least 35 people receiving treatment.

 


Carbon Monoxide Scare Sparks Chaos

Greenwich councillor David Gardner warned locals to steer clear of the area after the alarming incident unfolded on Gallions Road.

“There is a major incident this morning at M&S Charlton with 35 people being treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning. All three emergency services are in attendance, so best avoid the area until all clear.”

Emergency Response in Full Force

James Johnson, Strategic Commander for the London Ambulance Service, revealed the swift response to the call received at 9.32am on 16 December.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART). We treated 30 people for chemical inhalation. We took 11 patients to hospital and discharged 19 patients at the scene.”

London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called out at 8.35am, dispatching two fire engines and two rescue units. A spokesperson said:

“Firefighters are currently at the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide incident at a shop on Gallions Road in Charlton. Crews are working alongside multi-agency partners to resolve the incident safely.”

Public Urged to Avoid Area

The emergency services remain on-site as fire crews and medical teams coordinate to ensure the area is safe. Shoppers and residents are advised to avoid Gallions Road until the all-clear is given.

