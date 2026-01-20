Watch Live

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Bolton Murder Probe

  • Updated: 17:50
  • , 21 January 2026

A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home in Bolton.

Tragic Discovery on Kempston Gardens

Police rushed to an address on Kempston Gardens at around 10am on Monday, 19 January 2026, following concerns for welfare. Officers found a woman unresponsive inside. Paramedics tried CPR, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect in Custody

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Investigation Underway, Community Reassured

Detective Inspector Louise Kelly of the Major Incident Team said: “Our priority is identifying the female and informing her family as soon as possible. Specialist officers will support them throughout the investigation.

“A murder investigation is underway. There is a police cordon in place while we work to find out exactly what happened. We understand this news may worry the community but believe there is no wider risk to the public.”

Help the Police with Any Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or LiveChat at gmp.police.uk. Quote log number 863 of 19/01/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?
CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY CRASH Renfe Driver Among 21 Dead After Horror High-Speed Train Crash Near Córdoba
Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton

Must READ

RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop

More For You

How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'
MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’
Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
CATASTROPHIC INJURIES Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services

More From UK News in Pictures

MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Stacksteads
HIT AND RUN Four Arrested as Man Left Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run in Scunthorpe
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Police Officer Shot with Suspected Catapult on Salisbury Plain
FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street
CAUGHT OUT Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks
FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth
SCHOOLBOY FOUND Tragic Find: 16-Year-Old Schoolboy Found Dead on Plaistow Street
MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Bolton Murder Probe
HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
Finding Your Signature Scent Without the Splurge
Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing

More From UKNIP

Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
EMERGENCY TALKS Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing