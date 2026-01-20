A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home in Bolton.

Tragic Discovery on Kempston Gardens

Police rushed to an address on Kempston Gardens at around 10am on Monday, 19 January 2026, following concerns for welfare. Officers found a woman unresponsive inside. Paramedics tried CPR, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect in Custody

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Investigation Underway, Community Reassured

Detective Inspector Louise Kelly of the Major Incident Team said: “Our priority is identifying the female and informing her family as soon as possible. Specialist officers will support them throughout the investigation. “A murder investigation is underway. There is a police cordon in place while we work to find out exactly what happened. We understand this news may worry the community but believe there is no wider risk to the public.”

Help the Police with Any Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or LiveChat at gmp.police.uk. Quote log number 863 of 19/01/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.