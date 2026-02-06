A Leeds man has been found guilty of hate crimes after destroying Islamic scriptures and scrawling antisemitic graffiti in his police cell. The disturbing spree took place at St James’s Hospital and later in custody, shocking the local community.

Religious Hate Attacks at Leeds Hospital

Ibhraim Iqbal, 36, vandalised a multi-faith prayer room at St James’s Hospital last November. He smashed a framed Islamic scripture, tore out Quran pages, set them on fire, and stuffed them down the sink and toilet, causing severe damage.

Two weeks later, on 9 December, he returned carrying a black bin liner—caught on CCTV—and deliberately blocked the drains with various items. When locked out on 10 December, hospital security detained him before West Yorkshire Police arrested him.

Hate Graffiti in Police Custody

While in custody, Iqbal requested crayons and used them to write “kill Jews” on his cell wall, further underscoring the severity of his hate-driven actions.

Convicted Over Multiple Religious Hate Charges

At Leeds District Magistrates’ Court on 4 February, Iqbal was convicted of two counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage and one count of criminal damage under £5,000. Prosecutors demonstrated how his recent actions mirrored his earlier offences, sealing his conviction for crimes between 29 November and 10 December 2025.