GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home

  • Updated: 07:08
  • , 4 February 2026

A 40-year-old man has admitted to murdering 23-year-old Stephanie Irons at her Nottingham home.

Fatal Attack in Mapperley

Adedapo Adegbola fatally wounded Ms Irons at her property on Westdale Lane, West Mapperley, on the evening of 21 October 2025. Police were called after colleagues raised an alarm about disturbing messages Ms Irons sent that night.

Officers discovered her seriously injured in the living room shortly after 10pm. She was pronounced dead soon after.

Brief Relationship Turned Deadly

Detectives revealed Adegbola and Stephanie were former colleagues who had recently ended a brief relationship. Following the attack, he fled, abandoning blood-stained trainers and a jumper around Mapperley and nearby Carlton.

He then travelled across Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield, and Hull before returning to Nottingham the next day.

Guilty Plea and Upcoming Sentence

Mr Adegbola handed himself in at Oxclose police station on 22 October and was charged with murder. He pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday and is set to be sentenced in February.

