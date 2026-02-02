Watch Live

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man Last Spotted in Birmingham

  Updated: 12:11
  3 February 2026

West Yorkshire Police are desperate for help to find Pelumi, aka Emmanuel, a 30-year-old man reported missing.

Who Is Emmanuel?

  • Age: 30
  • From: Manchester area
  • Description: Black male, about 5ft 10in, medium build, short black hair, stubbly black beard

Last Seen Details

Emmanuel was first reported missing on December 29. But he was spotted on Friday, January 23 at 11:35 am in the Vyse Street area of Birmingham.

He was wearing black trainers, blue socks, black joggers, a black jacket, and carrying a black rucksack.

Key Locations Linked to Emmanuel

  • Manchester
  • Greater Manchester
  • West Yorkshire
  • West Midlands
  • London

Police Concerned for Emmanuel’s Welfare

Officers fear for Emmanuel’s safety and urge anyone with information to contact West Yorkshire Police immediately. Call 101 or use the online LiveChat quoting reference 1275 of 19/11.

