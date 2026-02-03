A prison officer who had a secret affair with a convicted gangster and hoped to have his baby has been handed a 2½-year jail sentence.

Forbidden Love at HMP Lindholme

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, admitted misconduct after starting a forbidden relationship with inmate Jabhari Blair while working at HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire. Blair, 30, a gang member serving over 12 years for a stabbing, met Winstanley in August 2022 when she supervised him on the prison wing.

The court heard the relationship lasted around three years, involving secret meetings inside the prison, explicit messages, and smuggling banned items.

‘Worst Corruption Case’ – Judge’s Verdict

At Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC called the case “by far the worst” of its kind he’d ever seen, describing it as an “exceptionally serious” corruption case.

“You chose the wrong path,” Judge Richardson told Winstanley. “This was a case of right and wrong.”

Messages Reveal Infatuation and Illegal Acts

Evidence showed Winstanley sent messages saying she was “literally praying” to be pregnant with Blair’s baby. After suspension, she was recorded on a video call telling Blair she hoped she was carrying his child and professing her love.

Prosecutors revealed she passed sensitive info to Blair, including intelligence on other inmates and plans for his transfer. She also took photos inside the prison and smuggled in items like SIM cards at his request.

Sentences Delivered

Winstanley, from Doncaster, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars. Blair, still in custody, was handed an extra 13 months for possessing a phone, cannabis, and a USB stick in his cell.