Watch Live

LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster

  • Updated: 11:40
  • , 3 February 2026

A prison officer who had a secret affair with a convicted gangster and hoped to have his baby has been handed a 2½-year jail sentence.

Forbidden Love at HMP Lindholme

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, admitted misconduct after starting a forbidden relationship with inmate Jabhari Blair while working at HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire. Blair, 30, a gang member serving over 12 years for a stabbing, met Winstanley in August 2022 when she supervised him on the prison wing.

The court heard the relationship lasted around three years, involving secret meetings inside the prison, explicit messages, and smuggling banned items.

‘Worst Corruption Case’ – Judge’s Verdict

At Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC called the case “by far the worst” of its kind he’d ever seen, describing it as an “exceptionally serious” corruption case.

“You chose the wrong path,” Judge Richardson told Winstanley. “This was a case of right and wrong.”

Messages Reveal Infatuation and Illegal Acts

Evidence showed Winstanley sent messages saying she was “literally praying” to be pregnant with Blair’s baby. After suspension, she was recorded on a video call telling Blair she hoped she was carrying his child and professing her love.

Prosecutors revealed she passed sensitive info to Blair, including intelligence on other inmates and plans for his transfer. She also took photos inside the prison and smuggled in items like SIM cards at his request.

Sentences Delivered

Winstanley, from Doncaster, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars. Blair, still in custody, was handed an extra 13 months for possessing a phone, cannabis, and a USB stick in his cell.

Recommended for you

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-02 at 18.10.07
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 20.39.13
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 16.39.24
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack

Must READ

TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod
TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital

More For You

SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot

More From UK News in Pictures

TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre

More From UKNIP

MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop