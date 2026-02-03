A ship captain has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following a fatal collision in the North Sea that claimed a crew member’s life.

Tragic North Sea Collision in March 2025

On 10 March 2025, a tanker and container vessel collided about 10 miles off East Yorkshire’s coast. Humberside Police were alerted by HM Coastguard at 11am about the crash and a missing crew member.

A major rescue operation unfolded. All 23 crew members from the Stena Immaculate were saved. From the Solong, 13 out of 14 crew were rescued and brought ashore at Grimsby Docks.

Only One Crew Member Lost

Tragically, Mark Pernia, an able seaman aboard the Solong, was never found. After extensive searches, he was presumed dead due to the harsh environment and time elapsed.

Captain Vladimir Motin Found Guilty

Following a three-week trial at London’s Old Bailey, 59-year-old Vladimir Motin, captain of the Solong from St Petersburg, Russia, was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter.

Humberside Police led the investigation with support from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. They reviewed technical data, radio transmissions, and witness statements from both ships to piece together how the deadly crash happened.