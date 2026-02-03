Watch Live

TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash

  • Updated: 11:46
  • , 3 February 2026

A ship captain has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following a fatal collision in the North Sea that claimed a crew member’s life.

Tragic North Sea Collision in March 2025

On 10 March 2025, a tanker and container vessel collided about 10 miles off East Yorkshire’s coast. Humberside Police were alerted by HM Coastguard at 11am about the crash and a missing crew member.

A major rescue operation unfolded. All 23 crew members from the Stena Immaculate were saved. From the Solong, 13 out of 14 crew were rescued and brought ashore at Grimsby Docks.

Only One Crew Member Lost

Tragically, Mark Pernia, an able seaman aboard the Solong, was never found. After extensive searches, he was presumed dead due to the harsh environment and time elapsed.

Captain Vladimir Motin Found Guilty

Following a three-week trial at London’s Old Bailey, 59-year-old Vladimir Motin, captain of the Solong from St Petersburg, Russia, was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter.

Humberside Police led the investigation with support from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. They reviewed technical data, radio transmissions, and witness statements from both ships to piece together how the deadly crash happened.

Recommended for you

625936621_1580875513002306_8337797540882525147_n
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
Police tape seals the cordon.
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses

Must READ

SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges

More For You

RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham

More From UK News in Pictures

DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall

More From UKNIP

Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation