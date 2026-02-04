Brutal Assault Rocks Dorchester

Junior Turaga, 21, from Dorchester, has been locked up for three years after violently choking a woman until she could barely breathe. The terrifying attack unfolded on Monday, 14 October 2024, with Turaga wrapping his hands tightly around his victim’s neck. But the horror didn’t end there.

Chilling Control and Threats Revealed

The victim bravely stepped forward to expose Turaga’s dark secret. He controlled her every move – obsessively checking her phone, stalking who she spoke to, and issuing menacing threats. He warned he’d harm himself, her family, or even her car if she disobeyed.

Swift Justice Delivers a Warning

Police acted fast, arresting Turaga and launching a full investigation. On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, he admitted to non-fatal strangulation and controlling, coercive behaviour at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The judge didn’t hold back. Turaga was slapped with a hefty three-year prison sentence plus a seven-year restraining order banning all contact with the victim.

“This case shows the courage it takes to speak out against abuse – and that justice will always win,” said court officials.

This brutal case shines a spotlight on the fight against domestic abuse, reminding victims that help is out there and perpetrators will face the law.