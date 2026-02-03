Watch Live

WEAPONS FIND Two Jailed After Gun Found in Wolverhampton Car Stop

  • Updated: 07:25
  • , 4 February 2026

Two men have been locked up after police found a loaded gun during a routine stop in Wolverhampton. Omari Johnson-Thomas, 24, and Tyreique Hislop, 22, were busted when officers made a tactical stop near Goldthorn Hill.

Firearm Hidden in Carrier Bag

The Skoda they were travelling in was searched, revealing a firearm stashed in a carrier bag on the back seat. Forensics confirmed the weapon had been altered and was fully capable of firing.

Ammunition and Cash Also Seized

Police also found seven rounds of live ammo and £1,000 in cash during further searches. Both men were arrested on April 15 and charged soon after.

Five Years Each Behind Bars

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 27, Johnson-Thomas and Hislop pleaded guilty. Johnson-Thomas admitted possession of the firearm, while Hislop admitted possessing both the gun and ammunition. Both were sentenced to five years in prison.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 09.14.27
ARSON PROBE Overnight Garage Blaze Torches Dozens of Vehicles in Sheffield
a21-hastings-road-closed-following-serious-collision-and-fallen-tree-6xYT7m
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
IMG_1528
FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 01.36.02
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha

Must READ

SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations
POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?
TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners
CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg

More For You

TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault

More From UK News in Pictures

EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

BREAKING

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
PAYBACK Drug Dealer Slapped with £400k Payback or Jail Threat
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted

More From UKNIP

HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake
UNI LOCKDOWN Leicester University Locked Down: Major Police Operation Underway

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim