Two men have been locked up after police found a loaded gun during a routine stop in Wolverhampton. Omari Johnson-Thomas, 24, and Tyreique Hislop, 22, were busted when officers made a tactical stop near Goldthorn Hill.

Firearm Hidden in Carrier Bag

The Skoda they were travelling in was searched, revealing a firearm stashed in a carrier bag on the back seat. Forensics confirmed the weapon had been altered and was fully capable of firing.

Ammunition and Cash Also Seized

Police also found seven rounds of live ammo and £1,000 in cash during further searches. Both men were arrested on April 15 and charged soon after.

Five Years Each Behind Bars

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 27, Johnson-Thomas and Hislop pleaded guilty. Johnson-Thomas admitted possession of the firearm, while Hislop admitted possessing both the gun and ammunition. Both were sentenced to five years in prison.