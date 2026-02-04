Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old Jonah Ho-Shue in Haringey have charged two men in connection with his death.

Jonah sadly died from a single stab wound in Albert Road, Hornsey, on the evening of Thursday, 4 January 2024.

James Thompson, 24 (16.07.2001) of Sanday Drive, Barnet and Dante Ashley, 25 (18.09.2000) of Ennis Road, Haringey, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 February, charged with murder.

Both Thompson and Ashley were arrested in January 2024. The pair were released on conditional bail while officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command progressed the investigation into the fatal incident.

On Tuesday, 3 February, they were both charged with murder, with Ashley also charged with perverting the course of justice.