PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett

  • Updated: 05:46
  • , 4 February 2026

Liam Derrett, 19, was enjoying a night out with friends when he was caught up in a violent brawl in the early hours of Sunday, 1 June. The Kirk Hallam teen died two days later in hospital after suffering fatal injuries during the altercation at the Market Place.

Pub Brawl Turns Deadly

The violence erupted between two groups of young men who had been feuding inside the Market Inn pub. The fight spilt onto the street, involving multiple men. Witnesses say Liam was not part of the dispute and tried to calm things down, acting as a peacemaker amid the chaos.

CCTV Shows Liam’s Fatal Assault

Footage revealed how Kai Donachie first struck Liam twice. Although these blows caused no visible injuries, they left Liam dazed and stumbling backwards. Moments later, Joshua Harris hit Liam again, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head.

Liam was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in a critical state and died on Tuesday, 3 June.

Justice Served: Sentences Delivered at Derby Crown Court

  • Joshua Harris, 24, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years in prison.
  • Kai Donachie, 24, of Bilborough Road, Nottingham, admitted affray and received a four-month sentence, but will not serve more time as he has already spent that long on remand.

Both men expressed remorse during the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, 3 February.

