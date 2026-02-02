A trusted volunteer has rocked the Wiltshire arts scene by stealing more than £56,000 from the Wharf Theatre in Devizes.

Ex-Treasurer Carol Rendell Busted and Sentenced

Carol Rendell, from Melksham, abused her role as volunteer treasurer to siphon off a staggering £56,441.70 from the theatre’s funds. The theft happened between May 2019 and February 2024. Rendell illegally credited money to her and her husband’s accounts, then tried to cover her tracks with false financial records.

She appeared before Salisbury Crown Court on January 30, where she was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. Rendell must also complete up to 12 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements.

Trust Betrayed – Theatre’s Heartbroken Statement

“The Wharf Theatre is not just a place of work, but a community run by volunteers. We share a common passion for the Arts and for creating a welcoming environment for all who walk through our doors. The effects of this will continue to be felt for a long time to come.”

The theatre’s management slammed the theft as a “considerable financial blow” that has pushed them into dire straits. Repairs are now stalled, and future projects put on ice because of the lost funds. The group is struggling to rebuild its reserves, threatening the future of both the venue and local artists who rely on it.

The personal betrayal cuts deep, too. Rendell was once a respected figure who had the community’s support. The statement revealed how her actions shattered the trust and friendship that fuelled the theatre’s volunteer-run spirit.

Police Praise Theatre Volunteers for Speaking Out

Detective Shonna O’Harney said, “The Wharf Theatre is a valued asset to the community of East Wiltshire, and they rely on the generosity of the community to continue their valuable work. The impact of Rendell’s actions has been felt deeply and widely.

“I would like to thank the volunteers at the Wharf Theatre for bringing this offence to us. We know that it will take a long time for the community to recover.”