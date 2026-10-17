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TERROR CONNECTION British Army soldier jailed after explosives and homemade firearm found at home

British Army soldier jailed after explosives and homemade firearm found at home

A serving British Army soldier has been jailed for three years and 10 months after police discovered explosives, ammunition and an improvised firearm at his home.

Mark Broadhurst, 28, of Scott Close, Chesterfield, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, October 14.

The court ruled that his offending had a terrorist connection.

Broadhurst, who served as an Army chef at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East in September 2024.

Police said investigators found evidence that he had expressed racist and extreme right-wing views online and had discussed the idea of forming an armed militia.

Weapons and explosives recovered

During a search of Broadhurst’s home, officers found knives, crossbows, black powder, 9mm ammunition, air pistols, rifles and an improvised homemade cannon made using wood, a pipe and duct tape.

Broadhurst pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

He denied that the offences were connected to terrorism.

However, following a hearing in June, Mr Justice Hilliard ruled on July 29 that Broadhurst had possessed the firearm and gunpowder partly so that threats of serious violence would be taken seriously by others whose extremist ideology he wanted to advance.

‘Danger he posed to the public’

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said investigators had uncovered an extreme right-wing mindset and extensive online conversations with people holding similar views.

He said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Broadhurst which reflects his mindset and the danger he posed to the public.”

Broadhurst will also be subject to a 10-year notification order.

 

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