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DEALER BUST Cocaine dealer jailed after police seize £8,490 cash and drugs in Aylesbury

Cocaine dealer jailed after police seize £8,490 cash and drugs in Aylesbury

A drug dealer has been jailed for almost three years after police uncovered cocaine and more than £8,000 in cash following a suspected deal in an Aylesbury car park.

Fitor Lleshi, 30, of Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, 13 August.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The investigation began on 14 August 2025, when officers from Thames Valley Police’s Buckinghamshire Proactive Team were patrolling Aylesbury.

Officers spotted a black Mercedes parked in the Grenville Green car park which was already known to police through previous intelligence relating to the supply of Class A drugs.

Police then saw a man leave the passenger side of the vehicle following what officers suspected was a drug transaction.

The driver, Lleshi, was arrested.

Cocaine and thousands in cash seized

A subsequent search of Lleshi’s home resulted in officers discovering 25 wraps of cocaine and a further 12 grams of cocaine.

Police also seized £8,490 in cash and two mobile phones believed to have been used in connection with drug dealing.

Lleshi was charged the following day.

He later admitted all three offences and was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years and 10 months behind bars.

Investigating officer PC Alicia Foster, of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said:

“Lleshi was supplying class A drugs in Aylesbury, showing complete disregard for the law and the harm these substances cause in our communities.

“Drug dealing brings harm and exploitation to our communities, and we will continue to take robust action against those involved.

“This outcome reflects the hard work of our officers in disrupting the supply of harmful substances in Aylesbury.

“The information we receive from the public around drug supply offences in Aylesbury plays an important role in helping us to develop intelligence into a proactive investigation.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in Aylesbury can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or report information through the force’s online reporting service.

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