Man charged with attempted robbery after 86-year-old threatened with knife in Swanley

A man has been charged following an attempted robbery in which an 86-year-old pensioner was allegedly threatened with a knife in a supermarket car park in Swanley.

Kent Police said the incident happened in the Asda car park on London Road between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Saturday, October 10.

The victim was sitting inside his car when a man allegedly grabbed his arm and held a four-inch knife to his stomach while demanding his bank card, PIN number and £500.

The pensioner managed to push the man away and get out of the vehicle before the suspect fled.

Following a police appeal, officers arrested Darren Fraser, 46, of West Park Road, Maidstone, on the evening of Tuesday, October 13.

He has since been charged with attempted robbery.

Further charges of shoplifting and fraud have also been authorised against him.

Fraser was due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 15.