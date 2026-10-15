Two Southampton primary schools placed in lockdown during police incident

Two Southampton primary schools temporarily went into lockdown on Thursday morning following a police incident in the local area.

Valentine Primary School and Kanes Hill Primary School both introduced precautionary sheltering procedures after receiving information from police.

The schools have since returned to normal operations after officers advised there was no longer an active incident nearby.

Katie Smith, headteacher of Kanes Hill Primary School, said the site remained secure throughout the precautionary period and children continued lessons safely inside their classrooms.

She said: “Following advice from the police, there is no longer an active incident in the local area. We have now resumed normal school operations and have stood down from our sheltering procedures.”

She added that pupils remained safe throughout.

Valentine Primary School also confirmed that its sheltering procedures had been lifted and normal operations had resumed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for further details about the incident.