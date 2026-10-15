Man in his 20s dies after two-car crash near Bulford

A man in his 20s has died following a serious two-vehicle collision near Bulford in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the A3028 at Double Hedges at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, October 14.

Wiltshire Police said a Mercedes-Benz CLA had been travelling westbound towards Durrington when it was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen T-Cross travelling in the opposite direction towards Bulford.

The Volkswagen caught fire following the collision and was destroyed.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Road closures remained in place overnight while specialist collision investigators examined the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log 325 of October 14.

Information can also be emailed to [email protected].