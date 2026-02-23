Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

A lucky driver walked away unscathed after their car got stranded in a “deceptively deep” flooded ford. The incident happened at Shell Ford in Himbleton, near Droitwich—a spot notorious for catching out drivers.
Tesla Trapped by Rising Waters
A white Tesla was snapped stuck at a sharp angle against a bridge, clearly wedged and unable to move. This isn’t the first time – several other drivers have fallen foul of the tricky water crossing.
Why Shell Ford Catches Drivers Out
- Floods hide the true depth, fooling even careful motorists.
- Slippery riverbed and currents make it a nightmare to navigate.
- The narrow bridge limits escape routes if you get stuck.
Thankfully, this driver escaped without injury, but the flooded ford continues to be a hazard for the unwary. Locals urge caution and suggest avoiding the ford after heavy rain.