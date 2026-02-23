Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

A lucky driver walked away unscathed after their car got stranded in a “deceptively deep” flooded ford. The incident happened at Shell Ford in Himbleton, near Droitwich—a spot notorious for catching out drivers.

Tesla Trapped by Rising Waters

A white Tesla was snapped stuck at a sharp angle against a bridge, clearly wedged and unable to move. This isn’t the first time – several other drivers have fallen foul of the tricky water crossing.

Why Shell Ford Catches Drivers Out

Floods hide the true depth, fooling even careful motorists.

Slippery riverbed and currents make it a nightmare to navigate.

The narrow bridge limits escape routes if you get stuck.

Thankfully, this driver escaped without injury, but the flooded ford continues to be a hazard for the unwary. Locals urge caution and suggest avoiding the ford after heavy rain.