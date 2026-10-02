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RIFLE RAMPAGE Violent offender jailed after shooting two people with air rifle during East Malling rampage

Violent offender jailed after shooting two people with air rifle during East Malling rampage

A violent offender who shot two people with an air rifle and threatened a woman with a wrench and knife during an outburst in East Malling has been jailed.

Luke Crossman, 22, armed himself with a series of weapons during the incident on 15 October 2025, which began following a disagreement with an acquaintance.

At around 11pm, Crossman went to a property near New Road carrying a hammer.

He smashed the rear window of a car and a pane of glass in the front door of the property before travelling to Kingfisher Road.

A woman who knew Crossman approached him and attempted to calm him down.

Instead, Crossman held a wrench to her face while threatening to kill her and set fire to her home before pulling a knife from his pocket.

Returned with homemade flamethrower and air rifle

Crossman continued behaving erratically and returned to his home in Magpie Close.

Kent Police said he subsequently returned to the scene with a homemade flamethrower and later an air rifle.

Two residents attempted to intervene during the disturbance.

Crossman fired air-rifle pellets at both of them, causing injuries.

Kent Police was called to the disturbance at 11.53pm, but Crossman had fled before officers arrived.

Snapchat video posted during police search

At around 4am, Crossman uploaded a video of himself to Snapchat as he walked through the neighbourhood and continued behaving aggressively.

Officers pursued him through the night and eventually located and arrested him several hours later, almost 10 kilometres away.

A search of a black Audi resulted in officers recovering an air rifle believed to have been used during the incident.

Crossman was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, making threats to kill, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jailed for three years

At Maidstone Crown Court on 24 September 2026, Crossman pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Crossman was also made subject to a six-year restraining order preventing him from contacting one of his victims.

The remaining offences were ordered to lie on file.

‘Unpredictable violent outburst’

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carter Scopes said:

“Our officers relentlessly pursued the violent offender through the night and located him nearly 10km away. The swift recovery of evidence consequently helped seal his fate.

“He initially tried to deny the charges against him but eventually accepted some responsibility.”

DC Scopes also praised those who attempted to intervene.

“We commend the bravery of the victims in this case, who tried their utmost to contend with Crossman’s unpredictable violent outburst and keep each other safe.

“We hope the custodial sentence offers them some comfort.”

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