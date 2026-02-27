Two thugs have been locked up after a terrifying spree of violent robberies in Eastbourne, all in just three hours on Boxing Day.

Three Attacks, One Chilling Evening

At 5.11pm, Aldi on Lottbridge Drive came under attack. Staff were battered as the crooks made off with beer and booze.

Just over two hours later, at 7.20pm, the Co-op on Cornfield Road was hit. Again, staff faced violence during the raid.

Minutes later, at 7.48pm, a 50-year-old man was dragged from his car on Lismore Road, battered, and had his phone and jacket stolen.

Thugs Nabbed and Punished

Louis Thornton, 18, and Liam Kerwin, 25, both homeless, were caught by police around 8pm the same night.

They pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court. Thornton got two years and eight months behind bars. Kerwin faced a heftier sentence of four years and two months plus a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order. That includes an electronic tag for a year.

Detective Constable Marcus Cox said: “These sentences show how seriously we take these violent crimes. We will not tolerate violence against retail workers.”

