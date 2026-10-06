Hove woman due to stand trial over stalking and harassment allegations

A 47-year-old woman from Hove is due to stand trial today over allegations of stalking and harassment involving multiple women.

Anne-Marie Hughes, of Eaton Gardens, Hove, is listed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 6.

The case follows a Sussex Police investigation into a series of alleged incidents involving persistent contact with several women.

Stalking and harassment allegations

Hughes is accused of stalking one woman between May and June 2025 through a high volume of persistent phone calls and messages.

She is also accused of harassing a second woman through repeated unwanted contact on social media.

A further allegation relates to a course of conduct between September 19 and October 6, 2025, which prosecutors say amounted to harassment.

It is alleged that repeated messages were sent across several platforms and that contact was also made with the complainant’s friends, family members and workplace.

Not guilty pleas entered

Hughes has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She was granted conditional bail ahead of trial, including conditions preventing contact with the alleged victims.

She has also been arrested on a number of occasions since her initial arrest in December 2025 in connection with alleged breaches of bail conditions.

The allegations have not been proven and the case is due to be determined by the court.