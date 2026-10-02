Teenager jailed for life for murdering 16-year-old Joshua Ingram at Seaford railway station

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering 16-year-old Joshua Ingram at Seaford railway station.

The teenager, who was 16 when Joshua was fatally stabbed, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, 2 October.

He cannot be named because of his age.

The defendant had previously been convicted of murder following a trial at Hove Crown Court. He had also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

Joshua was killed at Seaford railway station on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

Followed Joshua into railway station

British Transport Police and Sussex Police were called to the station at around 5pm following reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics found Joshua seriously injured and attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The murder investigation established that Joshua had been walking through Seaford town centre with a friend after finishing college when the defendant spotted him.

He followed Joshua into the railway station before attacking him from behind with a 19cm hunting knife and fleeing.

Joshua suffered critical injuries and collapsed on the platform.

Police arrested the defendant at his home in Seaford around 40 minutes after the attack.

CCTV and phone evidence examined

Detectives built their investigation using CCTV, witness accounts and material recovered from the defendant’s phone.

Two other teenagers were also sentenced at Hove Crown Court in connection with the aftermath of Joshua’s murder.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of assisting an offender, with the older teenager having previously pleaded guilty to the offence.

Both received Youth Rehabilitation Orders.

The investigation found that shortly after the killing, the defendant handed the 17-year-old a bag containing the knife and clothing.

Around two hours later, the two teenagers attempted to dispose of the items.

They were stopped by Sussex Police officers and handed over the bag, telling police it had been given to them by the defendant.

‘There will be no celebration’

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley, senior investigating officer from British Transport Police, said the sentencing brought the investigation to a conclusion but could not undo the devastating loss suffered by Joshua’s family.

He said:

“Though we have seen justice served, there will be no celebration for Joshua Ingram’s family as they continue to mourn their devastating loss.”

DCI Stanley thanked the officers who worked on the investigation as well as Sussex Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the local authority.

Joshua’s family previously described him as a kind-hearted young man and said no sentence could replace the life that had been taken.

They said they hoped Joshua’s story would serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime.

The 17-year-old murderer will serve a minimum of 14 years in custody before he can be considered for release.