£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

A whopping £1 million EuroMillions Millionaire Maker prize bought in Birmingham has gone unclaimed after the deadline hit at midnight on 11 February 2026.

Winner Misses Out Despite City’s Search

Despite a city-wide and nationwide hunt, the lucky ticket holder never came forward to snap up the life-changing cash.

“It’s unfortunate that despite an extensive search for the would-be-millionaire across Birmingham and the UK, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this life-changing sum of money.” – Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor, The National Lottery

Where Does The Unclaimed Cash Go?

Unclaimed National Lottery prizes typically get recycled back into the fund to support future games and a host of good causes across the UK.