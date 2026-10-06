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LEGAL CHALLENGE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a High Court challenge over police search warrants used during raids on properties linked to him earlier this year.

The former Duke of York is seeking a judicial review of warrants obtained by Thames Valley Police ahead of searches carried out on February 19.

The searches took place at an address on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and at his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew was arrested on the same day on suspicion of misconduct in public office, interviewed under caution and later released under investigation.

He has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Challenge over lawfulness of search warrants

Andrew’s legal team is asking the High Court to examine whether the warrants used by police were lawfully obtained and executed.

According to reports, he also alleges that officers seized personal and confidential material which was unrelated to the investigation.

Those claims have not yet been determined by the court.

The warrants were issued following an application to a judge at the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey.

Police investigation remains ongoing

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that its investigation concerns allegations of misconduct in public office following the release of material under the US Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The force said it has been working with the US Department of Justice and has sought early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police have also been speaking to witnesses as part of the inquiry.

Private High Court hearing due

A High Court hearing in Andrew’s legal claim is due to take place before Mr Justice Hilliard.

The hearing is expected initially to be held in private while the court considers issues surrounding access to documents and the conduct of the judicial review.

Thames Valley Police has said it is engaged in legal proceedings concerning warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court and has declined to comment further while the case is ongoing.

Palace will not fund legal action

Buckingham Palace sources have also said money privately provided to Andrew by the King should not be used to fund the judicial review.

The Palace has said Andrew’s legal defence is a matter for him and his lawyers.

The judicial review does not determine the underlying allegations against Andrew, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

I would not state as fact that this is the “first royal legal challenge in almost 400 years” unless you want that specifically attributed to the reporting outlet, because that is a historical characterisation rather than something established by the court.

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