Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

A Bradford drug dealer was caught after police seized a mobile phone containing selfies of him alongside messages linked to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Khuram Shahzad, 27, was spotted by plain-clothed police officers in a car with another man on June 29.

Both men were searched and officers seized a mobile phone which had been charging inside the vehicle.

Police were able to attribute the device to Shahzad after discovering selfies of him stored on the phone.

Messages exposed Class A drug dealing

Further examination of the device uncovered messages which police linked to Class A drug dealing.

Bradford Crown Court heard Shahzad had been operating as a street-level dealer and was also directing another person as part of his criminal activity.

Shahzad had previous convictions for drug offences and had returned to dealing just three to four months after being released from prison.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Jailed for more than five years

Shahzad appeared at Bradford Crown Court, where he was sentenced to five years and 219 days in prison.

His conviction followed the examination of the seized phone which linked him to the Class A drug supply operation.