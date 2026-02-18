Fireworks Ignite Flames on Ford Road

Chaos erupted in the early hours on Ford Road, Dagenham, when fireworks sparked a house fire. Police were called at 1:16am on Wednesday, 18 February, after witnesses saw fireworks set off in the street. Things took a sinister turn when a window was smashed, and fireworks were hurled inside the property, igniting the blaze.

Three Held Over Arson Attack

Police swiftly arrested three suspects—a 20-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 20—on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. All remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone with info to come forward. Call 101 quoting CAD 343/18FEB, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.