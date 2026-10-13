Eight suspected stolen bikes recovered after Ashford theft investigation

A police investigation into bicycle thefts in Ashford has led to the recovery of eight suspected stolen bikes, electric cycles and a number of additional parts.

Kent Police launched enquiries after a bicycle was reported stolen from Ashford High Street on 3 October 2026.

Following the investigation, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on 8 October and has since been charged with theft of a pedal cycle. He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 24 November 2026.

The investigation continued after the victim identified their stolen bicycle being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers attended an address linked to the account and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

During the arrest and subsequent search, officers recovered multiple suspected stolen bicycles, electric assisted cycles and bike parts.

Police are now working to identify the owners of the recovered property and have already reunited two stolen bikes with their rightful owners.

Kent Police Sergeant Robert Linkins said:

“The dedication, persistence, and collaborative approach shown by my team in tackling bike thefts in Ashford has meant that a number of victims have already received positive outcomes.

“We are continuing to conduct enquiries and will look for further opportunities to return stolen property as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/167783/26.

Owners wishing to claim recovered bikes will need to provide proof of purchase, a serial number, or details of unique identifying features.

Police advice on protecting bikes from theft is available through the Kent Police website.