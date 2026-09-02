er police uncover ‘significant’ Huddersfield drugs operation

A drug dealer who played a “significant role” in supplying cocaine across Huddersfield has been jailed for six-and-a-half years following an investigation by specialist detectives.

Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 29, of Wakefield Road, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, August 28, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

West Yorkshire Police said Edwards-Pascal was first arrested on August 8, 2025, after officers searched an apartment in Waterloo and recovered large quantities of cash.

Detectives from the Kirklees Precision Team subsequently launched an investigation to establish the extent of his involvement in drug supply.

Drugs recovered after second arrest

Edwards-Pascal was arrested again on April 17 this year after police proactively stopped a car in which he was travelling.

Officers recovered quantities of drugs during the stop.

He was subsequently charged with possession of criminal property relating to the cash recovered in 2025 and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police say dealer sought to use youths

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse, of Kirklees Police, said the investigation established Edwards-Pascal held a significant role in the supply of drugs across the area.

He added: “Our investigation found that Edwards-Pascal held a significant role in the supply of drugs in the Kirklees area and that was actively seeking to use youths from the area to supply on his behalf.”

DI Bellhouse said the conviction had removed a “malignant influence” from local communities and confirmed specialist Programme Precision teams continue to investigate drug dealing and organised crime across Kirklees.

Edwards-Pascal was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Anyone with information about drug-related crime can contact police or provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.