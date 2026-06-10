Jay Slater’s Mum Still ‘Keeps His Phone Charged’ Two Years On From Tragedy

Debbie Duncan, mother of Jay Slater, has revealed she still keeps her late son’s phone charged two years after his tragic death in Tenerife. Jay, 19, went missing during a 14-hour trek home while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the summer of 2024 before his body was found in a ditch. Despite conspiracy theories surrounding his death, many questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to the tragedy and the mysterious £12,000 Rolex Jay allegedly claimed to have stolen the night he died.

Anniversary Coincides With World Cup

Debbie opens up about the difficulty she’ll face when the England vs Croatia World Cup match falls on the second anniversary of Jay’s death. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel really. It will be strange,” she says. Jay had told her the day of his death, “I’m not going mad today, Mum,” as they were planning to watch football and go out for food before things spiralled.

Keeping Jay’s Memory Alive

Debbie has kept all of Jay’s belongings, including his phone, which she makes sure stays charged. She recalls sitting with it, watching his social media videos that make her both smile and cry. “I think, ‘What a waste’.” She recently redecorated his room and shared how she sprays his aftershave and lies in his bed to hold onto his memory.

Facing Online Abuse

Despite her grief, Debbie has endured online trolling that questioned Jay’s upbringing. She has met with government officials and Ofcom, pushing for change to tackle online abuse. “It’s incredibly hurtful to be on the receiving end of that,” she says. Her efforts aim to protect grieving families like hers from further pain.

Ongoing Impact Of Tragedy

The public and traumatic nature of Jay’s death means Debbie continues to share his story to keep his memory alive. She marked what would have been Jay’s 21st birthday recently, calling it particularly tough. While some details remain unclear, Debbie’s courage in speaking out highlights the lasting impact of this heartbreaking loss.