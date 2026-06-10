Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAGIC MEMORY Jay Slater’s Mum Still ‘Keeps His Phone Charged’ Two Years On From Tragedy

Jay Slater’s Mum Still ‘Keeps His Phone Charged’ Two Years On From Tragedy

Debbie Duncan, mother of Jay Slater, has revealed she still keeps her late son’s phone charged two years after his tragic death in Tenerife. Jay, 19, went missing during a 14-hour trek home while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the summer of 2024 before his body was found in a ditch. Despite conspiracy theories surrounding his death, many questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to the tragedy and the mysterious £12,000 Rolex Jay allegedly claimed to have stolen the night he died.

Anniversary Coincides With World Cup

Debbie opens up about the difficulty she’ll face when the England vs Croatia World Cup match falls on the second anniversary of Jay’s death. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel really. It will be strange,” she says. Jay had told her the day of his death, “I’m not going mad today, Mum,” as they were planning to watch football and go out for food before things spiralled.

Keeping Jay’s Memory Alive

Debbie has kept all of Jay’s belongings, including his phone, which she makes sure stays charged. She recalls sitting with it, watching his social media videos that make her both smile and cry. “I think, ‘What a waste’.” She recently redecorated his room and shared how she sprays his aftershave and lies in his bed to hold onto his memory.

Facing Online Abuse

Despite her grief, Debbie has endured online trolling that questioned Jay’s upbringing. She has met with government officials and Ofcom, pushing for change to tackle online abuse. “It’s incredibly hurtful to be on the receiving end of that,” she says. Her efforts aim to protect grieving families like hers from further pain.

Ongoing Impact Of Tragedy

The public and traumatic nature of Jay’s death means Debbie continues to share his story to keep his memory alive. She marked what would have been Jay’s 21st birthday recently, calling it particularly tough. While some details remain unclear, Debbie’s courage in speaking out highlights the lasting impact of this heartbreaking loss.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

DRUGS BUST Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

UK News
Five Men Held After £34m Cocaine Haul Seized Off Eastbourne Coast

DRUGS BUST Five Men Held After £34m Cocaine Haul Seized Off Eastbourne Coast

UK News
Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

UK News
Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

FIRE TRAGEDY Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

UK News
Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

FIRE ATTACK Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

UK News
Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

CALL FOR CALM Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

UK News
How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

UK News
First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

MIGRANT CROSSINGS First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

UK News
Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

MURDER PROBE Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

UK News
QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

SWIFT EFFORTS Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

BIKE CRACKDOWN Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

UK News
Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

UK News
Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

CAR RECOVERED Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

UK News
Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

JAILED FOR MAKING A STAND Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

SEVEN ARRESTS Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

UK News
Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

UK News
Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

UK News
Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MATCH DELAYS England Costa Rica Match Delayed At Orlando Stadium By 30 Minutes

Breaking News, UK News

England Costa Rica Match Delayed At Orlando Stadium By 30 Minutes

Breaking News, UK News
Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

UK News
Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

CONTENT TAKEDOWN UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK News
Watch Live