Man dies following two-vehicle collision on M5 in Somerset

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the M5 in Somerset.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 25 for Taunton and Junction 24 for Bridgwater South on Tuesday, October 13.

Avon and Somerset Police said a rolling road block was introduced at around 1.12pm because of debris on the motorway, causing traffic to slow.

A short time later, two vehicles collided at the rear of the road block.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

The M5 was initially closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The southbound carriageway reopened within hours, while the northbound side remained closed until around midnight to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5226336391.