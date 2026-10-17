Man charged after motorhome stolen from NEC event in Solihull

A 59-year-old man has been charged following the theft of a motorhome from an event at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from the Motorhome and Caravan Show at the NEC on October 11.

Officers from the Solihull Neighbourhood Crime Team launched an investigation and arrested a man at the NEC on Thursday, October 15.

Darren Collins, 59, has since been charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 16.