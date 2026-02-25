Watch Live
Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

A 61-year-old man has tragically died in hospital following a nasty collision on the B4040...

Published: 11:58 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:58 am February 25, 2026

A 61-year-old man has tragically died in hospital following a nasty collision on the B4040 Malmesbury Road involving a Toyota Yaris and a lorry.

Deadly Crash at Chelworth Junction

The crash happened around 4.20pm on Monday at the junction of the B4040 and the road to Chelworth. The man, a passenger in the Yaris, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but sadly later died.

The female driver of the Yaris, aged 60, suffered injuries, but they are not serious. The lorry driver stayed at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Wiltshire Police are still investigating.

Police Plea for Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch immediately.

  • Call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 276 from February 23.
  • Or email [email protected].

