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TODDLER DEATH Man Jailed 11 Years for Toddler’s Death in Sleaford A17 Crash

Man Jailed 11 Years for Toddler’s Death in Sleaford A17 Crash

Hristo Iliev, 32, has been jailed for 11 years and three months after causing a fatal crash on the A17 near Holdingham roundabout, Sleaford, on 19 March 2025. The collision claimed the life of 20-month-old Finley Baker and seriously injured others. Iliev pleaded guilty to dangerous driving offences following the tragic incident that has devastated a local family.

Fatal Crash On A17

At around 4:45pm, Iliev failed to brake for stationary traffic while driving eastbound. His Volkswagen Passat hit the rear of a Kia Ceed, which was then pushed into an Audi A5. Finley Baker, seated in a rear-facing child seat in the Kia, sustained severe injuries and died two days later.

Family Left Devastated

Kia driver Chloe Baker and her 8-year-old son were also involved. Chloe suffered serious shoulder injuries requiring major reconstructive surgery, and her son was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Evidence Shows Driver Distraction

Police found no mechanical faults in any vehicles, and Iliev tested negative for drugs and alcohol. Mobile phone data revealed he was watching TikTok videos moments before the crash, confirming dangerous driver distraction as the cause.

Long Sentence And Driving Ban

At Lincoln Crown Court, Iliev received an 11-year, three-month prison sentence and a 10-year, six-month driving ban. He must pass an extended driving test before his licence can be restored. The court was told Iliev had prior fixed penalties for speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.

Police Warning On Driver Distraction

“This collision was due to the dangerous driving of Iliev when he selfishly paid no attention to his driving as he watched videos on his devices,” said Detective Sergeant James Perring of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “Those actions cost a young toddler his life and seriously injured another, destroying lives in a way which can never be undone.”

He added, “The importance of concentration and not being distracted cannot be overstated. I would implore anybody thinking of behaving in the same way never to do so.”

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