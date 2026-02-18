A vile predator who ran multiple online child abuse chat groups has been locked up for more than a decade. Joao-Carlos Jardim Dos Santos Teixeira, 26, from Eastbourne, was slammed with an 11-year-and-4-month sentence after a National Crime Agency (NCA) crackdown.

Monster Shared AI-Generated Child Abuse Images

Teixeira was part of three secret chat groups on various messaging platforms, where he shared and discussed sickening child sexual abuse material, including hyper-realistic AI-generated images. These were graded as Category A — the most serious level of indecency.

NCA officers swooped on Teixeira’s home in February 2024, seizing devices that uncovered nearly 20,000 indecent and prohibited images. More than 1,000 of these were in the highest Category A class. Horrifyingly, he encouraged another offender to sexually abuse a 13-year-old boy.

Reoffended After Bail, Caught Again

After his initial arrest, Teixeira was bailed but continued to offend online. This led to a second arrest in November 2025. He pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court in December 2025 and was finally sentenced at the same court in early 2026.

Justice has served, but the hunt for online predators continues.