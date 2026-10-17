Police appeal after 16-year-old girl raped in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said the incident happened at Broughton Brook between 9.40pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, October 10.

The girl was approached by three males, described by police as two black males and one white male, before one of them raped her.

The suspect is described as a black male, believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. Police said his hair was covered and he was wearing dark clothing.

The victim is receiving specialist support.

Detective Constable Amy Banks said officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260535969.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.