Police release CCTV image after woman sexually assaulted at Stockwell Tube station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted at Stockwell Underground station.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday, September 20, while the woman was waiting for a train on the northbound Victoria line platform.

Police said a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives have now issued an image of a man they believe may have information which could assist the investigation.

He is described as white, with short brown hair, wearing a navy blue jacket and light-coloured jeans, and carrying a rucksack.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a sexual assault at Stockwell Underground station are today releasing this image in connection.

“At 5.50pm on Sunday 20 September, a man sexually assaulted a woman as she waited for a train on the northbound Victoria Line platform.

“Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information which could help their ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information which could help, should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 504 of September 20.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.