18-Year-Old Man Arrested in Romford Attack

A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital following a brutal sexual assault in Cottons Park, Romford, on Sunday evening. Police swiftly arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shocking attack.

Emergency Services Respond to Evening Attack

At around 7:30pm on Sunday, February 15, emergency crews were called to Cottons Park after reports of the victim being attacked. The London Ambulance Service treated the girl at the scene before rushing her to hospital as a priority.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the suspect was arrested the next morning. A police cordon remains in place at the park as detectives continue urgent inquiries. Authorities say no other suspects are being sought.

“We appreciate the concern this will cause, but we want to reassure people that we have a person in custody and have increased patrols in the local area,” said a Met Police spokesperson.

Community Left Shaken by Brutal Assault

The terrifying incident has sent shockwaves through Romford’s local community. The London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7:49pm on Sunday, 15 February to reports of an incident on Recreation Avenue, Romford. We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene. We treated a woman at the scene and took her to the hospital as a priority.”

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5791/15FEB or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.